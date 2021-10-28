FUFA officials break COVID-19 rules on Magogo BD

By Ronald Kintu

If there is a man who goes all out when it comes to partying, it is MP Moses Magogo. Whether Kampala is wet and muddy, hot and dusty, he will party hard. He proved this once again at his birthday bash in Njeru, not far away from his constituency.

In the wake of DJ Michael’s arrest and resultant community service for breaking presidential directives on COVID-19, Magogo, the president of FUFA and Budiope East MP, had a birthday bash on Tuesday that will remain on many people’s minds for a long time.

Several hours past curfew time, FUFA officials and players of the U20 National Women Team were still partying at the Nile Village Hotel. They later had dinner, cut cake and continued enjoying all tribes of drinks. Only a handful had masks, but like Magogo, they kept them below their chins.

The event also doubled as the junior women side’s congratulatory dinner after finishing second in the just concluded CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship 2021.