FUFA stands with Micho in sexual assault case

By Julius Senyimba

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been found guilty of touching buttocks and making sexual remarks to a 39 year old woman.

Currently in hot soup and being judged by the public following a ruling today afternoon in the Gqeberha Regional Court, his bosses FUFA have opted to stand with him.

Lady luck kissed Micho thrice in – he walked out of court with a five-year suspension, granted leave to appeal the conviction and keeping his Cranes job.

“The Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic asked FUFA for permission to attend to a private matter in South Africa,” read part of the statement.

“We have this afternoon received information that the private matter has been concluded for now. The coach will come back to resume his duties accordingly,” concluded the statement from FUFA.