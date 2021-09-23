Fun Factory’s ‘Grand Return’ lives up to hype 

By Reagan Ssempijja After two years of no sketch comedy shows at the National Theatre because of COVID-19, Fun Factory returned to stage on Saturday, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The show, highly hyped, saw various celebrities thronging the venue by 7:00pm to catch an early feel of what everyone expected to be an absolute rib-cracker. Some of these included radio personalities Miss Deedan, Lucky Mbabazi, musicians A Pass, Bebe Cool, Ragga Dee, Diamond Oscar, Benon Mugumbya, and Mr. Mosh Sendi, as well as actors Cleopatra Koheirwe, Eleanor Nabwiso and Housen Mushema, among many others. These were among hundreds of show-goers who had dressed up good enough to make you feel out of place, if you are not the type that pays attention to fashion. From men who showed up with their wives, to ladies who showed up in groups, and those who had no else’s company, but theirs, the show was an absolute sellout. The first two hours, leading up to the beginning of the show, were about nothing, but music, cocktails, popcorn, chit-chat for those who had company, and selfies.

Speaking about selfies, A Pass could have spent almost half of the show doing this with female fans outside the hall. There was a long wait to the start of the night’s real action, and because Fun Factory fans had waited for way too long, the action had to start already. However, when comedian Dickson Zizinga stepped on stage, with a mega ovation from the audience, it did not matter how long the start of the show stalled for. With a skit recapping the two-year lockdown and curfew woes, fans were setting into a situation of nearly laughing their tears out. Worth noting, too, was that sketch comedy is for sketch comedy fans only. Those who do not tap into the punchlines of this kind of comedy were seen simply watching on, even when the larger part of the audience was laughing and screaming their voices horse. Performances from particular acts like Anne Kansiime, Teacher Mpamire, Zizinga, Simon Base Kalema, Richard Tuwangye and Frobisher Lwanga, among others, were the reason why majority stayed behind, even when frustrations grew for too many skits, pushing the show past 1:00am. The impatient ones began walking out of the hall by 11:30pm. Surprise acts from musicians Kabuye Ssembogga, Chance Nalubega and Kenneth Mugabi gave the audience a fresh feel of entertainment. It was less of laughing and more of singing along to some olden jams and getting groovy. Mugabi, as always, did not fall short of fans’ expectations.

Bebe Cool a no-show