Funeral announcer gets donations after trending on social media

By Hussein Kiganda

Viral funeral announcer Godfrey Jjemba Matte will remember 2021 for the rest of his life after he was gifted an iPhone, Samsung, radio set, bags of cement to build a house, and bundles of money.

Jjemba’s picture trended on social media after it was turned into a meme. Several media houses hosted him and he told his story. Having narrated that he works for free, good Samaritans decided to reward him with prizes for his sacrifice.

According to trending posts and tweets on social media, the Mzee was reportedly given an iPhone, but he refused it and asked for a Samsung, thinking that it is much better. The netizens went wild having seen the blessing that he got.

“What if Jemba only needed a kabiriti and a motorbike instead of the iPhone?” @amy wrote.

“The love Twitter is showing Mzee Jemba, UG police might call him for investigations,” A.N.K.O.L.E tweeted.

Jjemba’s popular photo was taken during the burial of one Ssalongo Fredrick Kateregga that was also attended by National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine. The 68-year-old reportedly owns a small mud-and-wattle house and a bicycle.