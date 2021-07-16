Furious Diamond responds to claims his sh2b Rolls Royce broke down

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning bongo music star Diamond Platnumz has angrily responded to reports on social media that his brand new Rolls Royce delivered two weeks ago broke down.

A video made rounds online allegedly showing his Rolls Royce Cullinan being towed to a garage for serious repairs. Diamond took to his Instagram over the weekend spitting fire in regards to his latest purchase. He accused his critics of stretching their hate too far to the point of seeking to make his latest choice of automobile look like a bad decision. He bashed the garage owners for using a 3D printed car, a splitting image of his to make sure they deliver the kind of embarrassment they want to his brand.

“Do not get it twisted! Since my vehicle arrived in the country, it has left my compound only twice. The first time was when I went on a yacht, and the second time, I was chauffeured in it to the airport on my way to South Africa. They are using a fake 3D car that looks like my Rolls Royce to lie to people that my vehicle was at their garage,” he wrote.

Shortly after Diamond announced the delivery of his Rolls Royce, US based Tanzanian socialite, Mange Kimambi alleged that the car was fake, claiming many people in Dubai buy cars and modify them to look like Rolls Royce.

His baby mama, South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan congratulated him upon the feat and said Diamond went for the exact colour she suggested.