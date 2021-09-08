Genevieve Nnaji admits creative drought

Nollywood actress, producer and director, Genevieve Nnaji has admitted she is going through creative drought and struggling for a comeback. This was after her fans requested for a new film from her on Twitter. Without revealing any details, the Lionheart director gave them the assurance that she is currently working hard to get back on the screen.

“Aww bless. Working hard to eliminate the drought all together. Bear with me,” she tweeted.

Nnaji has not featured in any production since her 2018 acclaimed directorial debut Lionheart that became Nigeria’s first Netflix original feature film and Nigeria’s first Oscar submission in 2019. However, it was later disqualified for having most of its dialogue in English which violated its rules that require entries in the international category to have ‘a predominantly non-English dialogue track.’

Geneveive Nnaji, the director who also stars in the film protested the disqualification saying it represents how they speak as Nigerians. English is a bridge between over 500 languages and they did not choose who colonised them.

Nnaji has starred in over 200 Nollywood films and also attempted a music career doing R&B and hip hop. She released an album, One Logologo Line in 2004. In 2005, she won the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role.