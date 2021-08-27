Geo steady used to cheat on me with Minaj -Prima Kardashi

When singer Geo Steady and his beautician wife Prima Kardashi separated last year, she promised not to discuss their split out of respect for the father of his two daughters.

She however broke the secrecy code when news filtered that singer Geo Steady had fathered a child with a socialite identified as Minaj.

Seething and gnashing her teeth, a visibly upset she gave a TV interview detailing why they broke up.

Prima has since moved on and is dating a journalist Mr. Henrie Arinaitwe while Geo Steady is dating a socialite, Hindu Kay, who ironically isn’t the new baby boy’s mother.

According to Prima, she is not surprised as Geo steady had carved a niche as a serial cheat. She claims he used to cheat on her with Minaj.

According to Geosteady, Prima was disrespectful and violent. On the other hand, Prima claims that the singer was a cheat, hence why they couldn’t stay together any longer.