Geosteady scoffs at Prima, Mr. Henrie anniversary cruise

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Hassan Kigozi, alias Geosteady clearly was not going to stay silent after his baby mama, Prima Kardashi and her new guy, Mr. Henrie marked their first relationship anniversary with a boat cruise. Photos from the cruise on Lake Nalubaale and the pair failing to keep their hands off each other reached the baby daddy.

The I swear singer who has made it a habit to follow the relationship as if Prima left with his kidney finally let loose and taunted her by claiming that since she left, he has lost count of the good things that have happened in his life.

In a video shared on his WhatsApp status and TikTok, he is seen wearing a black T-shirt in a car with an ear to ear smile. His caption is, “When Allah makes you more blessed after your breakup.”

Geosteady has not taken the break-up lightly. He has turned mocking his replacement, Mr. Henrie into his favourite sport. From calling him a broke man who can only offer sex to alleging that he does not play his songs on radio, he is yet to stop while for Prima, he has now taken to supporting her business rival, Jose Lusaniya.