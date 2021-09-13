Ghetto kids go uptown

By Nicholas Oneal

If there is anyone who needed entertainment, it was the kids- the Ghetto Kids. They got the opportunity to entertain at the launch of Lucian Cottages in Munyonyo over the weekend. the first weekend of re-opening entertainment shows was a tricky one, with most artistes showing rusty edges on stage.

That was not the case for these Ghetto Kids. They surely enjoyed their moment in upscale Munyonyo, far from the ghetto environment. We have known them as backup dancers or video vixens. However, they went a step higher and added singing to their repertoire, overwhelming their audience. Julie Solberg, the manager of Lucian Cottages, was upbeat. “ Why do people hire there musicians who come late and sing one or two songs yet these kids can dance, sing and entertain,” she wondered.

The event was graced by Lilly Ajarova the Chief Executive Officer Uganda Tourism Board.