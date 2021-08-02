Ghetto Kids’ Patricia to own business after S6, says manager

By Hussein Kiganda

Early last month, February, Triplets Ghetto Kids’ manager Dauda Kavuma, also known as Teacher, revealed that he was going to open up a business for Patricia Nabakooza once she makes 18 years, but it seems that these were empty promises.

“As an old prominent person in the group, she needs to own something and I am planning that on her birthday. I want her to start making it on her own because she will be an adult,” he said then.

However, when Kavuma was pressed to reveal what kind of business he was planning to start for Patricia, he went mute. He later informed us that he was still thinking about the business entity.

The young female dancer turned 18 years on February 25. She, however, celebrated her birthday last week.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Kavuma explained that the management agreed to start for her a business after she completes secondary school.

Patricia is currently in Senior Five.

“Since she is still at school, she will not be able to manage the business. So we agreed that when she gets done with her S6, we shall start it for her because by then, she will be free and can take charge of it herself,” Kavuma said.

In 2020, when the Triplets Ghetto Kids almost lost their home in Salaama, a city suburb, Patricia said she wanted to have a business that would help the group just as it helped her from childhood.