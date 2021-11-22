Skip to content Skip to footer

Ghetto wars: Rocky Giant forgives Buchaman

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsGhetto wars: Rocky Giant forgives Buchaman
8 hours ago
Share
81Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Rapper Rocky Giant has forgiven presidential advisor on ghetto affairs, Buchaman.  The pardon comes several years after he rapper met a near death experience at the hands of Buchaman and his gangs.

They accused him of usurping the powers of Buchaman by posing as the ghetto president.

During the commemoration of Mowzey Radio’s life, Rocky Giant said that he forgave Bucha Man and has moved on with his life. “I don’t need to hold onto grudges. It is time to move on with my life. I want other people to emulate my act of forgiveness,” Rocky Giant, said.

Buchaman however says he doesn’t need to be forgiven for something he never did.  “ I only intervened as Rocky Giant’s savior. He was being beaten up by other ghetto youths from Katwe and ran to my base for rescue. He was high on drugs at the time,” Buchaman told The Kampala Sun.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Mickie Wine blasted by NUP diehards
2 days ago
Celebrity News Latest News Lifestyle Opinions Top News
Loukman Ali’s “The Girl in The Yellow Jumper” first Ugandan film on Netflix. What can Ugandan filmmakers learn?  
November 22, 2021
Latest News Top News
Bugingo, Makula granted bail as Mabirizi is ordered off case
January 21, 2022
Latest News
Pastor Bugembe finally finds love
January 20, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.