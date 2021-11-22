Ghetto wars: Rocky Giant forgives Buchaman

By Alex Balimwikungu

Rapper Rocky Giant has forgiven presidential advisor on ghetto affairs, Buchaman. The pardon comes several years after he rapper met a near death experience at the hands of Buchaman and his gangs.

They accused him of usurping the powers of Buchaman by posing as the ghetto president.

During the commemoration of Mowzey Radio’s life, Rocky Giant said that he forgave Bucha Man and has moved on with his life. “I don’t need to hold onto grudges. It is time to move on with my life. I want other people to emulate my act of forgiveness,” Rocky Giant, said.

Buchaman however says he doesn’t need to be forgiven for something he never did. “ I only intervened as Rocky Giant’s savior. He was being beaten up by other ghetto youths from Katwe and ran to my base for rescue. He was high on drugs at the time,” Buchaman told The Kampala Sun.