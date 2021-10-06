Skip to content Skip to footer

Ghostly greetings from Uganda’s Halloween celebrations

2 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Yesterday was Halloween. It has been around in the Western world for decades. In Uganda, the day didn’t quite ‘catch’ until a little over a decade ago. Bet you have attended a couple of parties and even dressed the part without knowing its origins, haven’t you? Well, it’s the day before All Saints Day and people dress up in spooky costumes to ward off ghosts.

In the West, people carve pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, watch scary movies, decorate their homes Halloween style with fake cobwebs, spiders and all. They dress up as skeletons, zombies, witches, ghosts, their favourite movie character etc.

In Uganda, Halloween is an excuse to meet up with friends and party. Although COVID-19 has susued in the celebrations as we have come to know them, we hope 2022 will be the year when we finally lay the ghost of COVID-19 restrictions. For now, have a fang-tastic time perusing haunting pictures (or downright cheesy ones. haha) from our archives as we wait for the reopening of the entertainment sector.

