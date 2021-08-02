Give boxing 10 acres, Museveni to Land Commission

By Julius Senyimba

Ugandan sports has suffered with no or poor facility for years. The petals and thorns marriage has seen the sector endure an abusive relationship for decades.

In a letter dated September 13, the head of state President Yoweri Museveni ordered the land ministry to identify and allocate land to Uganda Boxing Federation.

The UBF expects 10 acres of land within a radius of 30km from Kampala. The federation plans to develop this land with the help of International Boxing Federation who are willing to fund a state-of-the-art boxing academy.

The letter ordering Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki had terms and conditions including, working closely with the Education and Sports ministry, but also, put a time frame as to when the facility should be ready or government would step in and repossess the land.

Away from the future back to the present, the Boxing National Team trials concluded over the weekend with more action from the next stars as junior and youth categories boxed for honour at Lugogo.

After days of split, knockout bouts and so on, UBF now has a task to build on the successful event after a long time of no action. According to UBF president Moses Muhangi, Champions League is the answer to keep the current cream of boxers ready ahead of both continental and global events.

Four boxers in each weight category qualified for the semifinals hence bagging an opportunity to box at the forthcoming inaugural Champions League with a place on the national team up for grabs a thing that will give coaches ample time to polish boxers for future games.

With all the current national boxing team managing to make the cut led by captain Shadir Musa, now the task is to beat all the three their weight category to maintain the number one seed slot ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

