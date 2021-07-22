Give me back my phone, upcoming musician tells Nina Roz

By Mariam Nakalema

An upcoming artiste, Marvin Kwoba aka Sammy Bwoy, has demanded that singer Nina Roz either surrenders the phone she often parades herself with to him or does a song with him. He says the phone is his. It disappeared mysteriously while the two were recording a song, Sinaba, last year.

“As we were recording the song in a certain studio studio whose name I don’t want to mention, my phone got lost. We tried to find it in vain. We went on and recorded an audio and video,” Sammy Bwoy says.

He says a month later, he went to the Police to record a statement on the lost phone.

“We started tracking the phone and we found it with Nina Roz,” Sammy Bwoy states.

It was an iPhone 11 Pro Max estimated at sh5.5m. In a statement, Nina said she bought the phone from someone.

To settle the case, Sammy Bwoy and Nina Roz agreed to do another song, with Nina paying for the audio and promotion. However, each party would meet 50% of the video production costs. It was agreed that all this should be concluded between September 8, 2020 and February 8, 2021.

Sammy Bwoy now says he has failed to get a response from Nina Roz regarding the song.

“I am kindly requesting Nina to compensate me or to give me back my phone.”

When we asked Nina Roz for a comment on the matter, she said: “No comment.”

Her manager, Kim, however, said: “We know that guy, but he didn’t remind us. We shall work on him soon.”