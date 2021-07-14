Give me more time, Pastor Bugingo asks Police

By Edward Anyoli

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, the founder of House of Prayer Ministries International, on Monday snubbed Police summons. Bugingo was last week summoned to appear at Kawempe Police Station to answer criminal charges of contracting a new marriage. A source privy to the case told New Vision that Bugingo wrote to the Police, saying he was not able to appear and asked for more time. It is not clear when he is scheduled to appear at the Police.

The Police began investigating the case against Bugingo after his wife, Teddy Naluswa, last week recorded a statement at Kawempe Police Station against him. She accuses her husband of bigamy, the act of going through a marriage ceremony while already married to another person. Bugingo is facing charges of bigamy under section 153 of the Penal Code.

The Section states: “Any person who, having a husband or wife living, goes through a marriage ceremony which is void by reason of it taking place during the life of such husband or wife, commits a felony and is liable to imprisonment for five years.”

The purpose of the summons, according to the source, was for Bugingo to explain to the Police the allegation against him and to aid in the investigations.

In a lavish introduction, Bugingo was on December 7 introduced by Suzan Makula Nantaba at Kawuku, Katabi town council in Wakiso district. Meanwhile, Entebbe Chief Magistrates’ Court, has set December 22, for mention of a criminal case filed by city lawyer Male Mabirizi against Bugingo and Makula.

Genesis of the case

In 2019, Bugingo filed a divorce case at Kajjansi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kampala against his wife and sought for dissolution of the marriage. He accused Naluswa of being disrespectful to him. In her response to the divorce case, Naluswa maintains that she has never been disrespectful to Bugingo since they walked down the aisle 18 years ago. She argues that she still has faith in their marriage and that is why she considers it valid.

The couple got married at Victory Christian Centre Ndeeba in Kampala on December 20, 2003. The marriage still subsists. It is purported that the divorce is premised on a disagreement over purchase of church land which remained unresolved, an assertion Naluswa has denied. She vehemently opposed the dissolution of their marriage, saying what God has put together no person can separate.

Mediation failed

Since April, 2021, the Family Division of the High Court presided over by Dr Justice Joseph Murangira made attempts to reconcile the couple, but Bugingo rejected the mediators. Previously, Naluswa had made several attempts to have the matter settled, but she has not been successful.

Court has since set January 25, 2022, to hear the divorce case at the Family Division of the High Court sitting in Makindye, Kampala.