Give my marriage some privacy- Lucky Mbabazi warns football fans

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Capital Fm radio presenter Lucky Mbabazi took to social media to complain of how sports fans are interrupting the couple’s morning glory sessions. She contends she is sick and tired of the football fans calling her man, Patrick Kanyomozi, a sports pundit for sports updates and betting tips at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

According to Mbabazi, fans always call even at the weirdest hours of the night when he is supposed to be resting.

Its at this point where she came out as a concerned housewife and sent out a cry to fans to at least give her marriage some respect and give the husband time to rest and have some time alone when his off work.

Lucky says she is not happy about how people call her husband so early in the morning. In a tweet, Lucky says, “Please stop calling my husband very early in the morning especially on a Sunday asking him about the previous games. Wait for his updates on air.”