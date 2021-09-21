GNL to grace Tusker Malt Conversessions

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tusker Malt Conversessions is broadening its music genre scope as the online video series is going hip-hop for its third edition.

The maiden rap edition of this show is slated to be headlined by Ugandan hip-hop godfather, Ernest Nsimbi, who is better known by his stage moniker, GNL Zamba.

This comes in as a thrilling development for the viewership as the show’s musical experience is centered on acoustics, an element commonly affiliated to singers as opposed to rappers.

The first two editions of the Conversessions set the tone for the show with crooners, Winnie Nwagi and Naava Grey. It is therefore expected to be a disruptive experience having an act from an alternative music genre headlining the show.

GNL’s poetry is anticipated to be interspersed with conversations and answers to the unresolved state of hip-hop affairs in Uganda.

Ugandan hip-hop has recently been characterised by beef, power struggles and an identity crisis and it is only right that arguably the highest authority in the game addresses these themes.

GNL is widely celebrated as one of the godfathers of Ugandan hip-hop due to his efforts in popularising the use of local dialect in rap through his style invention, Lugaflow.

The rapper is further acclaimed for bringing rap music to the forefront of mainstream Ugandan music especially at the peak of his career.

GNL’s episode of the Tusker Malt Conversessions is expected to premiere this Sunday, December 5,