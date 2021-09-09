Skip to content Skip to footer

GNL Zamba to launch first Hip Hop Shop

1 hour ago
By Musa ssemwanga
In the US, rappers  raise money by selling their own promotional goods or endorsing items.
And with the current pandemic where live and tour performances are restricted in Uganda, some are thinking outside the box and borrowing the same script.
Ernest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba a popular and influential hip hop artist in uganda has also organized a “Hip Hop Pop Up Shop”
Slated for 31st October at The Drop in Muyenga, the event will also include a meet and greet, Fans autograph booth, Online Merchandise store and Website launch among others.
“Many fans and other people who love my work have for years admired and showed willingness to support me besides music and album sales. This is a chance for them to buy  official Baboon Forest Entertainment Caps ,Jumper, T-shirts and other paraphernalia,” he said
At the Hiphop Pop up shop every purchase comes with an autographed BFE poster, GNL revealed.
