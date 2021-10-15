Go back to school, tycoon Kalungi tells business people

By Wilfred Sanya



Business people have been advised to go back to school in order to manage their businesses in a more professional way.

“Many of the businesses we see today are being run by people with low levels of education. I advise them to go back to school and get skills to maintain your businesses,” Kalungi Kirumira said.

Kalungi, who goes by the moniker ‘Bill Gates’ is an astute businessman, who has also had his fair share of controversy. He made the proclamations after his enrollment among 45 Advocates who registered at High Court in Kampala on Thursday.

The enrollment of advocates is a requirement for lawyers in order to practice legal representation in the Courts. The event was witnessed by the Assistant Registrar High Court Samuel Emokor.

“I run a string of business in the country and sometimes referred to as ‘Bill Gates’. If I was not educated, It could be hard to manage such businesses,” he bragged.

He noted if these people go back to school, they will help to reduce on misunderstanding in families..

Kalungi said he is going to focus on helping jailed people languishing in prisons due to lack support because they cannot afford getting legal services to get justice.

Kalungi said, “There is an increase of violation of human rights that requires the support of lawyers through pro bono services to get justice.

“You cannot imagine ever since Lawyers started enrollment in this country in the Law profession only 5,000 lawyers have registered that big volume we registered today,” Kalungi noted.

He also promised to give free help to those detained in prisons due to lack of legal representation in the courts.

Kalungi said, “After this achievement, I expect to open a firm to serve the people and also a back in politics to seek representation of my people of Makindye.

In 2016 he contested as MP candidate for Makidye SSabagabo after shifting way from chairman LC3 for Makidye Division for a higher office and lost miserably.