Golf in Vegas as the Singleton Challenge’s Sixth Season tees off

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Singleton Challenge, known for its gruelling golf and luminous 19th hole experiences, made an enthralling return to the social scene as it held its qualifying round to mark the start of the sixth season at the Entebbe Club on Saturday.

The day with tee-offs that started as early 7am, saw over 220 players go head-to-head on the green and ended with a riveting Vegas-themed 19th hole experience that turned the Entebbe Club into a fully-fledged Vegas spot with lights, luxury and of course Singleton.

The night was hosted by comedian Patrick Salvador Idringi and there was entertainment from Lilian Mbabazi and her Sundowners band.

Speaking at the event, UBL’s Head of Spirits, Rhona Namanya, congratulated the 64 pairs that qualified for the match play challenge slated for February 12.

“ I congratulate those that have made it to round one of the series and I thank all golfers who take part in the Singleton Challenge. Your participation has helped make it the biggest golfing event in the country, “said Namanya.

Started five years ago, the Singleton Challenge is a good mix of sports and entertainment which explains its runaway success. At the event, Namanya pledged that Singleton is in it to support the tournament for the long haul.

The Challenge is played in a four ball better ball format, with pairs having to knock out their opponents to progress to the next round. The winners of this year’s Singleton Challenge will be rewarded with a fully paid trip to a major golfing tournament in Dubai come January 2023.