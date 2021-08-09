Golfers light up Mbale at Elgon open

By Titus Kakembo

All roads led to Mbale Sports Club for the Elgon Open tournament. Other golfers came from Laikipiya in Kenya to join their counterparts from Arua, Tororo and Iganga. Clubs were swung to hit the balls hard for two days. Among the competitors were the elderly, teens and women.

The tournament was sponsored by Tusker Malt which flowed down the throats consistently. Legs got jiggy by the sip.

The President of the club Asuman Mugoya beamed with smiles of satisfaction after a turn up of more than 100 participants.

“The golf course with nine holes is neatly kept,” said Mugoya. “Our aim is to boost the membership and attract more youth for sustenance. The next Elgon Open will be bigger.”

Mugoya said the aim is to triple the number of participants next time while the club recovers from the Covid-19 Lockdown.

While giving out prizes to the participant Captain Joseph Okudi expressed surprise by the turn up promising to include more activities that will make the annual Elgon Open a calendar date.

“Given sponsorship, we intend to spice it with culture shows, local food court and tour some of the tourist attractions,” said Okudi. “We have Mutoto where the first Mugisu was circumcised, there is Kadodi (traditional dance) and cultural tourism.”

The chairman board of trustee Judge David Wangatusi says their dream is to resurrect the club.

“It ought to be a place where one plays golf, squash, lawn tennis, snooker and sip Arabica coffee,” said Wangatusi. “Who would not like to know how Kamalewa (bamboo shoots) comes from the Mount Elgon to their plate?”

After 7:30 pm some of the golfers went club-hopping, dancing themselves lame at Oak discotheque and the price of Jameson shot from sh70, 000 to sh140, 000. Mario Lingala hit by Franco Luambo Makiadhi filled the floor with men from Arua swinging with practised expertise. They sang along and gently enjoyed the beats. This left their shirt drenched in sweat.