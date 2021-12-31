Golola unveiled as Multichoice Uganda strengthens GOtv Lite with new channels

By Alex Balimwikungu

MultiChoice Uganda in its bid to give its GOtv customers more value with their subscription has added more channels for their viewership.

GOtv Lite which has in the past offered customers 22 channels for their viewing pleasure will avail all customers over 25 channels with lifestyle channels that will enable viewers enjoy entertainment worth their while.

Speaking at the announcement Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda revealed the new channels that will be added to revamp the GOtv lite bouquet.

“Customers have time and again requested that we add channels to the GOtv Lite bouquet. It is with great pleasure that we are here to announce that we have added channels that we strongly believe our Ugandan GOtv Lite audience will fully enjoy. “

“Channels like Pearl Magic, Novela Magic, Real Time, Africa Magic Epic and PBS kids will leave customers spoilt for choice with entertainment.” Semanda added.

Customers will be able to access great entertainment on GOtv for Sh 13,000. Furthermore, the tier down of the channels according to Semanda will take effect today without an increase on the value of the bouquet.

“The viewing of the new channels for our GOtv Lite customers will take effect today. I would like to however advise our customers that the value of the bouquet will remain the same which is Sh13,000.”

Present at the announcement was the GOtv ambassador Moses Golola a kickboxer popularly known for his funny character. Golola has been signed on as the face of GOtv along with Spice Diana.

“With the channels GOtv has added to its GOtv Lite bouquet customers can go ahead to enjoy content like soap operas, African movies, Ugandan drama series, cartoons. This content will cater for both adults and children,” Golola commented.