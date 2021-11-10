Skip to content Skip to footer

Gone too soon, ex-wife mourns Oulanyah

4 hours ago
By Carol Kasujja Adii

Lady Winnie Amoo Allison has called upon God to forgive her former husband, Jacob Oulanyah,  for his transgressions.

The Speaker of Parliament was announced dead on Sunday, in Seattle, US due to causes yet to be revealed.

“Gone too soon, fare thee well, Jacob. May God receive you and forgive your transgressions. Your memory will live forever. Wot ma ber lawota,” Amoo wrote on her Facebook on Monday, March 21, at 12:53am.

Oulanyah wedded Amoo on January 19, 2013 in a colourful ceremony presided over by Archbishop Stanley Ntagali at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala.

The reception was attended by President Yoweri Museveni, among other dignitaries.

Two children later, the marriage was no more and both parties decided to divorce.

On June 17, 2016, High Court judge Alexandra Nkonge Rugadya cancelled the marriage after both parties agreed that it was “beyond repair.”

Last year in June, Amoo walked down the aisle with an American man, Derek Allison.

Winnie Amoo and her new husband, Derek Allison

 

 

