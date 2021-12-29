Skip to content Skip to footer

Gospel artistes elect new leadership

9 hours ago
By Mariam Nakalema

The incessant bickering among gospel leaning artistes could become a thing of the past.  This comes after the Federation of Uganda Gospel artistes elected new office bearers.

For several months, two factions; one led by Afande Lanek and another led by Wisdom Kaye have claimed leadership. The two were once embroiled in a war of words that almost ended if a fist fight live on TV.

Now, it is something of the past following the elections that saw King Wesley assumed the mantle.  In Kaye’s speech during the handover, he took a slight dig at his nemesis Afande Lanek.

“We are ready to deal with people who claim to be the president of the federation of Uganda’s gospel musician’s association. The attack will be both physical and spiritual,” he said.

In King Wesley’s speech, he warned that no gospel artiste will perform if they are not registered with the association.

 

