Gospel music was my calling – Millennial star, Ivan Beau

Just when we thought gospel music in Uganda was a preserve of old generation artistes who sing about life’s hard-knocks and how they drew them to Christ, it is different. Millennials have joined the fray and are getting plaudits for their craft. One such fast rising singer is gospel musician, Ivan Beau taking gospel music to another level.

Ivan Beau received a calling to reach people through music that inspires, teaches, motivates and touches people’s lives in a positive way. He is due to release a highly anticipated music video soon and describes his single, “ Wave of blessings” as his breakthrough song. He reveals that the song is a manifestation that God answers our prayers. He spoke to our writer, Paul Waiswa

Who is Ivan Beau?

Ivan Beau is an artiste who loves spreading positivity and good energy through his music. I am the

youngest of three. My parents were hard workers and always taught my siblings and I to pursue our

dreams.

Have they been supportive to your career growth?

Yes, they have always pushed and supported my dreams through words of affirmation. They allowed me to

participate in anything music related. They were there to encourage me and even put up with me

singing around the house, day and night.

Describe your first day in studio

My first time in the studio was when I was a teenager. I was very nervous and didn’t know what to

expect. When they did the playback and I actually heard my voice come through the speakers with

reverb, I was beyond excited. I knew then, I had what it took to spread joy to many!

Which song had you go to record?

“His eye is on the sparrow”

Of all genres, why did you venture into Gospel music?

I am a believer what comes from the heart reaches the hear. I love to sing music that inspires and

moves me. The message of Gospel music is a simple yet needed one. It give life all while changing lives.

Did you have a Christian upbringing; did it inspire your current career?

Certainly. My family put God in me as a young boy. Church was a happy place. I went every week and

sometimes several times a week. I remember always being attracted to the music and hiding myself in

worship.

You’re a preacher and a same time gospel singer, how do you mix the two?

The two complement each other well. This is the reason I’m blessed to possess such a talent.

Sometimes a song is most suitable to express a thought or an emotion and vice versa. It’s like being

bilingual (which I am). Preaching and singing allows me the benefit to navigate to where I need to go to

convey a message most appropriately.

You are young and handsome. society expects you to be experimenting with your youth. Why Gospel music, why now?

I am not lost. In Gospel music i am in the right place. I know this world has nothing to offer. I rather know that I’ve helped to make a positive

lasting change in someone’s life rather than feeling like I’ve resorted to the expectations and demands

of those around me.

Does preaching and gospel music bring food on the table?

Yes, it does. In fact, all my needs are met as the Lord sustains me daily. However, for me it’s more of a

fulfillment knowing I’m doing his will. This brings me peace and serenity. Since I don’t live an extremely

lavish lift, I’m able to accomplish all that I need.

Tell us how you connect words to come up with the songs you create?

For me, inspiration, and my experience steer my lyrics. I meditation on how I’m feeling and what I want

to convey to the listener and from there, I flow with the moment. Writing can’t be rushed and

everything may not always rhyme but as you write according to what’s being felt. That’s how you

express yourself. Also, I don’t write thinking of what will be a hit. I write for what will inspire and change

lives.

Life as a preacher seems hard. How do you handle natural temptations?

Temptation is everywhere and it’s not easy. I rely on God’s Spirit to give me strength and help me on my

daily journey. Without Him, I will be a shipwreck. Also, I try to surround myself with positive and like-

minded people.

Back here in Uganda, gospel music has been full of controversies, is it also the same in Europe?

What causes this? First I don’t believe it’s the music that’s full of controversies, it’s often the artist.

There are different reasons for this. People can be gifted as gospel artists, but still have no conviction

about how they live. Also, some are still navigating their way through life and find it difficult to balance

the demands of the industry, thus forsaking their personal/individual life. Fame can be blinding to many.

You’re last words for your music fans in Africa especially Uganda?

I love the people of Uganda, they have been so kind to me. The people there are so talented and teach

me a lot. They’ve embraced me as their own and have been so supportive of my music. My Ugandan

friends here in Europe have already began making provision for my arrival. I am excited to be coming in a

few months. Uganda.. get ready for Ivan Beau!! Please continue to support and follow me as new music

is soon to be released.