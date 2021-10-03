Gospel musician Amon Mukisa drops new song ‘Aboluganda’

44Views 0Comments
By Paul Waiswa
Promising and fast rising gospel singer Amon Mukisa alias Daddy Daddy is not about to let the Covid-19 pandemic stagnate his music ambitions.
And he is now a permanent fixture in the recording studios in Kampala and now his efforts have seen him release a gospel song dubbed Aboluganda.
Like his other songs done in lingala style, Mukisa’s new song too is of a similar version. It is a fusion of our own traditional and Congolese’, hence making it a dance-able track.
Aboluganda (Brothers), is a song where Mukisa preaches empathy and brotherliness towards mankind. The singer who also doubles as a TV presenter is not surprised at the mileage the song has got. It has gained a steady momentum among Christian based airwaves,even before he drops visuals for the song.
“Aboluganda is a song of Unity as brothers in Christ, as a church,as nations, as a body of Christ, as people who were created by God. We need to love each other. We don’t have to fight for material tangibles. Our goal all of us is to enlarge the kingdom of God and expand it beyond imaginations”, He said, explaining that when we fight each other, we are breaking the love which Jesus built on the cross at Calvary.
In this song, Mukisa calls upon every man of God, Ministers of God, and every one who was created in the image of God to walk in the expected Image God, and also to walk in the original characters of God’s image.