Government to organise free e-concerts and pay artistes

By Ahmad Muto

The Operation Wealth Creation’s Director of Operations, Sylvia Owori has disclosed that local artistes are going get out of redundancy soon because together with the government and local entertainment entrepreneurs, they’re going to start organising gigs.

According to her, those gigs will be free to enjoy by consumers of local music but the government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will handle the responsibility of payment.

“The good news is that there is going to be an e-concert, one of the very many that will come. There is going to be one very big concert that is going to enable the artistes to atleast start to have some money in their pockets,” she noted.

Owori added that they will be working with the National Culture Forum (NCF) that all creatives belong to while the OWC’s role is to oversee and coordinate the concerts to make sure they happen without hiccups. And ensure that whatever the partners promise to give the artistes are delivered.

Balunywa Promotions and Halima Namakula’s No End Entertainment are set to be the partners organising the e-concerts.