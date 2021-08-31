Grace Khan’s baby girl is here

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Grace Khan has this morning given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

She shared the happy news on her Facebook page.

“6/12/201 Illona Grannah,” Khan stated.

The 26-year-old had her baby from Rubaga Hospital in Kampala.

At her baby shower at the beginning of the month, Grace Khan broke down and cried after she was asked about the man responsible for the pregnancy. She lamented that he had denied the pregnancy. She identified him as Samuel.

“I thank my friends who have been there for me since I got pregnant. I have learnt people who genuinely love me and those who are pretenders,” she said.

The Darling singer revealed that ever since she conceived, she has been through hell and back, “but I thank God for my pregnancy.”

She vowed to take care of her child.