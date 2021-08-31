Skip to content Skip to footer

Grace Khan’s baby girl is here

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsGrace Khan’s baby girl is here
4 hours ago
Share
49Views 0Comments

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Grace Khan has this morning given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

She shared the happy news on her Facebook page.

“6/12/201 Illona Grannah,” Khan stated.

The 26-year-old had her baby from Rubaga Hospital in Kampala.

At her baby shower at the beginning of the month, Grace Khan broke down and cried after she was asked about the man responsible for the pregnancy. She lamented that he had denied the pregnancy. She identified him as Samuel.

“I thank my friends who have been there for me since I got pregnant. I have learnt people who genuinely love me and those who are pretenders,” she said.
The Darling singer revealed that ever since she conceived, she has been through hell and back, “but I thank God for my pregnancy.”
She vowed to take care of her child.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Hon. Balyeku reconciles warring Wisdom Kaye, Lanek
August 31, 2021
Latest News
Spice Diana spices up Barbie Kyagulanyi’s birthday shoot
September 7, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Be strong, pregnant Grace Khan urges women
November 24, 2021
Latest News
Naira Ali outs list of men she crushes on
October 26, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.