Grow your circle of joy – Flavia Tumusiime reveals her life hack

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime might have received a cocktail of sympathy and disapproval after it emerged last week that her husband sports pundit Andrew Kabuura was playing some home games and some away as well. This was after screenshots emerged of his WhatsApp exchanges with another woman.

Via her YouTube channel where she normally shares tips on life challenges, career, parenting among others, she opened up about finding happiness. She uploaded the content barely a week after she became the talk of town.

According to her, it is important for one to invest in their happiness by building another circle outside friendship, just for happiness.

“First grow your circle of joy. This is might not necessarily be your friends. You might have many and you do not want to add more. Yes, you have your ride or die, but they are not the ones you have good time with. But there is this one friend you know that every time you are together you are laughing so hard. She knows how to have fun and so is the one I call when I am feeling low. People who just elevate your mood,” she explained.

She added that she has found a way to compartmentalise her friends and know the ones to call after a tough day or week and when she is having anxiety.

Flavia and Kabuura have left folks, especially on social media that is now akin to a jungle where misfortunes are celebrated and dubbed ‘violence’ just for entertainment very confused. He showed up on Monday, September 13, 2021 totally unbothered and hosted arguably the most watched TV show of his career. His energy was something to write home about because he gave no hints of a problem at home. Flavia on the other hand also showed up at Kisementi, Kololo for her mid-morning show and there was no difference with the ones she hosted before the screenshots emerged, in fact, it was her best show because folks tuned in.