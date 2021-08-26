Guests put best foot forward at Ekyooto Ha Mpango

By Kampala Sun Writer

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival started on Thursday in Fort Portal Tourism City with pomp. Guests, dressed to the nines, in cultural wear or otherwise, were received with singing and dancing by traditional entertainers.

Kickboxer Golola Moses, in the company of Uganda Tourism Board head Lilly Ajarova, wore a kanzu onto which he added barkcloth and a gourd. On her part, she was decked in an understated white dress and African print throw over. Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei was there too.

Upon closure of the festival, a documentary dubbed The Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon featuring the three is expected to be premiered.

Others present were Cynthia Tumwine (Hint: Her husband Jumia CEO Ron Kawamara is a cousin of Omukama Oyo Nyimba) in a sparkly baby pink jumpsuit with long dramatic arms and singer Spice Diana. Queen Mother Best Kemigisa was as regal as ever in a sparkly maroon dress with flared arms.

The festival, launched by Omukama Oyo Nyimba just before his 26th coronation anniversary in September, is meant to showcase Toro region’s rich cultural heritage, and improve livelihoods, among other objectives. Organisers are envisioning this to be Africa’s premium cultural tourism festival.

The festival, under the theme, Experience Tooro and Harness The Power of Culture, will run until Sunday.