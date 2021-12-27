Guests storm Garden City Rooftop for Johnnie Walker experience

By Karim Ssozi



Walkers from different parts of Uganda thronged Garden City rooftop in Kampala on April 2, to enjoy the first of many Johnnie Walker treks around cities.

They arrived in big numbers, dressed for the walk and a dance.

Johnnie Walker Uganda signed up a number of Ugandan big names to be the ambassadors of the Walkers’ campaign in Uganda.

On March 25, rapper Navio was unveiled as the National Walker.

Uganda Breweries’ scotch & reserve brand manager Christine Kyokunda had earlier said: “The campaign is aimed at highlighting the resilience of the African Youth. It is going to be a fitting representation of the shoes the young Africans walk in and that ‘Keep Walking’ was created to put a spring in their step as they venture into the new, finding their own paths, and building their own future.”

With organisers preaching the gospel of responsible drinking, many Walkers left the signature cocktails for the late evening, after the walk.

Before that, the revellers did photoshoots.

A number of acts were lined up for the night.

Navio performed his popular songs Ngalo, Njogereza and Badman From Kamwokya, a collaboration with Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi), who is now the National Unity Platform president. You want to excite people at an event, play a Bobi Wine song.

Sheebah Karungi also took revellers through her musical journey with some of the biggest hits that thrust her into the limelight.





The Walkers National Tour will be characterised by upbeat exciting premium experiences in other cities like Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale, Masaka , Gulu, Arua and Fort Portal.



