Guinness announces new influencers

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

Soon after Guinness announced a 32% growth across Africa despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it launched a new campaign dubbed Black Shines Brightest. With that campaign the beer brand has chosen new influencers. They are younger, fresher and most of them have only been to the entertainment scene for a short while.

The list of the beer’s influencers is as interesting as intriguing. It includes rising star Azawi; slim as a bottle, but whose relationship to the bitter has never been profiled. There is also Sasha Vybz, known name in music video directing, but a face as tangible as smoke – a fate for most music directors. Perhaps the most interesting Ugandan on the list is Uncle Mo, a content creator redefining comedy especially since the lock down. He is one of the few comedians who has remained a comedian throughout, with others turning into beggars, clowns, activists or merely social media agitators. Malaika Nyanzi, an award-winning actress and media personality, also made the cut. Bebe Cool was dropped after the Guinness Football campaign was buried in its infancy by the Covid-19 lock downs that swept across Africa. This announcement must be painful to him.

Others include Ghanaian choreographer, Incredible Zigi, who is creating dance challenges that have gone viral around the world; Nigerian Fireboy and Nigerian designer, Adebayo Oke-Lawal who founded Orange Culture. Kehinde Durojaye and Prince Nelson Enwerem are the other selected Nigerians. There is also Tanzanian singer, Nandy.

The campaign was recently launched with an energetic and colourful commercial directed by Meji Alabi. Meji is famous for his work with a whole range of incredible artists from Beyoncé and Davido through to Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. It also included a performance by Azawi who also officially become the campaign face.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Guinness Brand Manager, Uganda Breweries Ltd explained the new campaign in reference to Uganda. “It is the beating heart of Ugandan culture. It champions new talent and all those people making waves in our society,” she said at the launch.