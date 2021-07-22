Halima excites revellers at BUBU awards launch

By Jeff Lule

Old is Gold. This saying was once again proved when legendary musician Halima Namakula took to the podium during the launch of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) Fashion and Billboards Awards 2021 at Hotel Africana.

Namakula had just been invited together with Isaac Rucci of the defunct Limit X Music group to address the congregation on the role of music towards promoting locally made products and services.

However, the audience instead demanded Namakula to sample them with some of her old hits.

She performed her popular Ekimbeyo and Sambagala where she featured Bebe Cool, getting the entire house on their feet, dancing, and rhyming alongside her.

The audience was also treated to an outstanding performance of local dances by Munye Children’s Choir.

In her remarks, she said art and music are some of the sectors that government needs to embrace and support because they easily rhyme with the people.

“I was in the United States for 30-years, but decided to return home to promote Ugandan art and music. I was the first female Ugandan to own a recording studio (No End Entertainment), the first female to start an FM Radio station ‘Beat FM’ and I was the first one to shoot a music video off stage. I was able to prove that we can promote our work and my recording studio helped many musicians,” she noted.

Rucci, said music is a powerful medium to connect with the mind, saying it is strategic to bring musicians and other artists on board to promote local content because artists have a big following.

The President of Uganda Comedy Association, Hannington Bugingo said creativity is a prerequisite in their trade.

“Many people dress like Americans because of Hollywood. Everything we do is driven by other worlds. That is why art and music are very crucial in promoting local brands,” he said.

He stressed that artists are like flowers, which attract bees. “That is why when our fans see us wearing something, they run for it. I only ask Ugandans to be positive about their country to attract more tourists and investors,” he noted.

The state minister for trade, Harriet Ntabazi said the awards will be held annually to promote local content and services.