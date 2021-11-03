Skip to content Skip to footer

Halima Namakula claims she is single and searching

4 hours ago
By Kampala Sun writer 

The veteran singer, Halima Namakula, has revealed that she is not in any romantic relationship but is open to starting one so as to spice things up in her life.

The 62-year-old singer said that she has “employed” her children to get her a rich young man who will save her from the cold and lonely nights she goes through.

While speaking on TV,  Halima revealed that she is tired of being seen alone and people asking her why she has no man.

­“Yes I am searching. People have been telling me to start dating again, and I think it’s time. I want my children to get me a man who is three years younger than me, energetic, and has a lot of money. I am old-fashioned, “Halima said.

Halima Namakula lost her husband, Samuel Semaala Kiwanuka, in 1994 in a boat accident on lake Victoria.

