Halima Namakula scoops deal to organize OWC’s e-concerts

By Ahmad Muto

Veteran singer Halima Namakula has scooped herself a deal through her No End Entertainment studio and promotions company to organise the planned e-concerts. These virtual gigs were announced by Operation Wealth Creation’s (OWC) head of operations, Sylvia Owori.

According to Namakula, the reason she was chosen to be on the panel of organisers is because she is the oldest producer and promoter in the country.

She is going to be among the people choosing the artistes that will be performing on each concert and it has nothing to do with the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), according to her.

“I am excited about this because my children are crying. They are idle. When we had a meeting with Gen. Salim Saleh, he asked me as the oldest to guide these artistes because that is what I do. No End Entertainment is the oldest production house. I want you to use my expertise that you have to turn it into music,” she explained.

No End Entertainment in the first decade of the millennium was a popular production and events promotions house. Very ambitious that under her son, Hemdee Kiwanuka, they organised a number of successful concerts but fizzled out slowly after some of their concerts began to get cancelled like the Boyz II Men’s in 2007. It is now a lowly music production house.