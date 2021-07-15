Skip to content Skip to footer
Celebrity News Top News

Halima Namakula vows to trim Chameleone to size

2 hours ago
43Views 0Comments
HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsHalima Namakula vows to trim Chameleone to size

By Ahmad Muto
Veteran singer Halima Namakula has threatened to confront singer Jose Chameleone over his Superstar Musicians Association saying he will have to go back and fix the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) before exiting

Namakula says he should stop feigning ignorance about the association because he is one of the founder members, and also this year, he was one of the artistes that gathered at Nsambya Sharing Hall where they hard a meeting.


“If Chameleone says he does not know UMA, why was he at Sharing Hall, Nsambya? He is one of the people that started UMA. Chameleone can start all he wants but he should come back and organise that before starting a new camp. If he does not come back, I am going to look for and flog him. So, he has left it for who? I will be there waiting for him,”

Halima Namakula

She has argued that people are starting associations to get money and Gen. Salim Saleh is aware but he can’t do anything because he is a parent who wants the industry to prosper.
It should be noted that last year, there were reports that Chameleone kicked Halima Namakula out of studio when he arrived late and found her recording. However, they both denied the reports later.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Singer John Blaq Denies Sex Tape
23 hours ago
Celebrity News
Eddie Sendi bounced for wearing ‘frog man’ mask
11 mins ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.