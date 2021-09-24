Skip to content Skip to footer

Hanson Baliruno distances self from TV presenter ‘s attack

3 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda
Singer Hanson Baliruno has distanced himself from being part of the goons that attacked Urban TV presenter Nankya Jommie.
The  Short Circuit presenter is nursing injuries which she sustained from an attack on her way back home in Bulenga  recently
In an interview, Hanson furiously denied being part of the attackers and requested that he should no longer be asked about her.
“I know nothing. Don’t ask me about that lady anymore,” Hanson said in a phone call.
Many have alleged and anticipated that the singer is responsible for the presenter’s attack and some think he should pay for her bills.
This follows a recorded voice call that went viral, where Hanson threatened to kill the presenter because she had abused and criticized her on TV.
