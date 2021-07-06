Harmonize lied about covering Diamond’s tattoo

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Harmonize left his fans totally perplexed after he was spotted with a tattoo of his mentor, singer Diamond Platnumz on his arm that he claimed to have covered up with another in 2019 after they fell out earlier. It is now clear the tattoo was never really covered as he and his team claimed.

This was revealed shortly after images of him on stage recently surfaced online, vividly showing the tattoo. The photo that was an innocent shot ended up getting zoomed into by fans, sparking accusations that he lied to them.

Following his exit from Diamond’s WCB label, he stated that it was amicable and there was no rift as much as it was later revealed, he was not allowed to leave before paying sh770m for the termination of his contract.

Harmonize, who is in the habit of getting and erasing tattoos got one of his ex, actress Kajala Frida and erased it after they broke up, changing the ‘K’ initial to ‘Konde Gang’, his record label. The pair dated for less than two months.

The last time love made a Ugandan tattoo another person’s name on their body out of love, it was socialite Sheilah Gashumba who tattooed her now ex-boyfriend, Marcus Ali Lwanga’s alias ‘God’s Plan’ on her back, she but covered it up in May after in ended in tears in August 2020.