Harmonize to start radio and TV station



By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul Kahali, popularly known as Harmonize is set to start a radio and television station. He is no doubt going to give his former boss, singer Diamond Platnumz a run for his money.

He revealed that the stations will operate under the names Konde Gang FM and Konde Gang TV, in line with his record label, Konde Music.

“Konde Gang FM and Konde Gang TV…100% tonight God is good,” he shared.

This will put Harmonize in direct competition with his former mentor Diamond who runs Wasafi Media, the parent company of his Wasafi Radio and Wasafi TV.

While still signed to Diamond’s Wasafi Music Baibe (WCB) label, he did not only get to perfect his music craft, he was also in tow when Diamond chased the licence for his Wasafi Media that was granted in 2018 by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Tourism and Sports under Rashid Ali Juma.

Days ago, Diamond’s mother, Sandra Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote took to Instagram to share with her over four million followers that her son had joined Tanzania’s transport business. She shared photos of buses that will be transporting people from Dar es Salaam to and fro other towns.

Harmonize signed with WCB in 2015 and left towards the end of 2019. In Uganda, he collaborated with Eddy Kenzo on Pull Up in 2018, Sheebah on Follow me in 2019 and Spice Diana on Kokonya in 2020.