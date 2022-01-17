Haruna Mubiru survives thumping from promoter

By Andrew Kwagala

It is highly likely that after the busy Easter schedule, singer Haruna Mubiru will hit the gym for self-defense lessons. The band singer was caught in a spot of bother on Wednesday as he was attacked by an irate promoter who accused him of picking money and failing to perform.

The Masaka based promoter, identified as Masiko waylaid Haruna Mubiru in Makindye behind Mubiru’s H &M restaurant. What started as a civil conversation escalated into open heckling and before bystanders could take stock of what was happening, slaps and curses were flying in the air.

Masiko insists he advanced Haruna Mubiru, sh500,000 to perform at a concert in Mubende, but Haruna Mubiru was a no-show. ” When I reminded him of his failure to perform, he denied ever meeting me and yet he pocketed my money and even gave me a receipt,” Matsiko said.

He accused Mubiru of not acting like a proper Muslim during the fasting period. Haruna Mubiru however insisted that he doesnt know the said promoter. ” I don’t know him. I never perform for sh500,000. My rate card is in millions. THis man is riding on my name for fame,” he said before storming off.

https://fb.watch/cnYDLAvQTe/