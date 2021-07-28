Harvard graduate Anselm Besigye takes up job in restaurant

By Alex Balimwikungu

For a larger part of his life, Anselm Besigye has had chefs and cooks waiting to fulfill his every craving for food.

Now, the Harvard graduate, 22 is learning what it’s like to serve others by taking on a rather ‘unglamorous’ job at a restaurant.

The Kampala Sun learns that Anselm has been working in a restaurant kitchen, complete with chef uniform. His mother, Eng. Winnie Byanyima elated by the development, took to twitter to break the news.

She Tweeted: @akbesigye has got a job in a restaurant kitchen. Today was his first day and he says he ‘smashed’ it.

Anselm, a son Kiiza Besigye and Winnie Byanyima, graduated from the prestigious Harvard University as one of the top-performing candidates.

He graduated among the Harvard Class of 2021 with a major in Anthropology. He was among the students who won a cash price of $5,000 (Sh18m).