Hearing of lawyer Ssebuliba’s disciplinary case for next month

By Douglas Mubiru

The Law Council will on March 3, 2022 hear a complaint of professional misconduct against City lawyer Jordan Ssebuliba.

The complaint was filed by Visa Investments Limited, a company owned by businessman Mohan Kiwanuka through Odokel Opolot & Company Advocates.

“Take notice that the Law Council disciplinary committee will sit in the board room at Georgian House in Kampala on March 3, at 10:00am for a preliminary hearing of this matter,” states a notice from Law Council dated January 24, 2022.

Ssebuliba has therefore been summoned to appear before the committee or send someone to represent him, lest the proceedings will proceed in his absentia.

In March, last year, Ssebuliba was evicted from Seven Trees, a luxury facility premised in Folio 20, plot 21-29 along Golf Course road in Kololo and from his offices situated at Plot 10 Akii Bua Avenue in Nakasero following a court order. He had occupied the properties since 2009.

Ssebuliba since 2019 has filed several lawsuits against his father, Kiwanuka.

Among the cases involved are taking over some of his father’s properties in the city suburbs of Kampala, citing mental disability.

In the same year, Sebuliba filed another case, accusing Mohan of giving away property belonging to Visa Investments Limited.

Both cases were dismissed, prompting Mohan through his lawyer Faisal Mukasa to apply for an execution order for vacant possession of the properties before the then disbanded Execution Division Court.

However, efforts by Sebuliba to block execution of the order through an application, seeking to stay it failed after Justice Elizabeth Kabanda dismissed it, hence the eviction.