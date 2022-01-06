Skip to content Skip to footer

Heathens’ players ‘propose’ at Legends Rugby Grounds

HomeAll PostsLifestyleHeathens’ players ‘propose&#8217...
10 hours ago
Share
106Views 0Comments

By Ivan Kabuye 

Yesterday, International Women’s Day, Heathens players were tasked with giving any female fan of their choice a rose flower in a manner akin to proposing. This meant going down on one knee.

This saw many of the players, who have never proposed marriage, shying away while giving flowers to their fans.

However, the idea wasn’t just about giving flowers to the most beautiful female fans, but rather to celebrate the women who had spared time to come and watch the matches at Legends Rugby Grounds on International Women’s Day.

This happened after a game where Heathens whipped Buffaloes overwhelmingly.

Heathens’ players holding rose flowers as they look out for which fans to gift at Legends Rugby Grounds on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)
Female rugby fans on International Women’s day on Tuesday, March 8 
A rugby player hugging a female fan after giving her a rose flower at Legends Rugby Grounds yesterday 
A rugby fan holding a rose flower given to her by a player yesterday

A fan expresses excitement over a rose flower she received from a rugby player

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Car of senior traffic Police officer clamped
January 6, 2022
Lifestyle
How radio made lives happier back in the day
January 15, 2022
Lifestyle Opinions
Slaying Kaabong’s Mount Morungole
December 11, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle
UK-Based Actress Who Got Married at 40, Gave Birth at 49 Encourages Women to Hold On
August 2, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.