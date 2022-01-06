Heathens’ players ‘propose’ at Legends Rugby Grounds

By Ivan Kabuye

Yesterday, International Women’s Day, Heathens players were tasked with giving any female fan of their choice a rose flower in a manner akin to proposing. This meant going down on one knee.

This saw many of the players, who have never proposed marriage, shying away while giving flowers to their fans.

However, the idea wasn’t just about giving flowers to the most beautiful female fans, but rather to celebrate the women who had spared time to come and watch the matches at Legends Rugby Grounds on International Women’s Day.

This happened after a game where Heathens whipped Buffaloes overwhelmingly.