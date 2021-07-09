Skip to content Skip to footer

Hellen Lukoma expecting baby number 3

5 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Actress Hellen Lukoma is expecting her third child with husband Kaka Anwar.   The baby news comes just a year after she gave birth to her second born, Ark.

Lukoma confirmed the good news to her fans after she shared a video on Facebook showing off her baby bump.

The singer got married to her lover Kaka Anwar in 2019 months after she introduced him to her family in a mega traditional Introduction ceremony.

Shortly after the wedding, she gave birth to their firstborn whom they named Heaven.

Months later, she shocked fans when she revealed that she was already pregnant with her second born, Ark who just made a year in December 2021.  They (fans) joked that she could be on a quest to beat a deadline.  This news will shock them even more.  Regardless, congratulations are in order.

 

 

