Hon. Anifa Kawooya rallies slum dwellers in malaria fight

By Kampala Sun Writer

\With only two days to World Malaria Day, the Ministry of Health has joined hands with Quality Chemicals Limited to fight Malaria. Through their partnership with Bayer SouthEast Africa, Quality Chemicals Limited had earlier on in the week announced the availability of Fludora® Fusion, a highly efficacious indoor residual spray pesticide for malaria vector control to the Ugandan private Market.

The product (Fludora Fusion,) along with the previous efforts of Quality Chemicals Limited, were especially commended by the Ministry Of Health representatives at the launch, for championing a great fight against Malaria. It is to this same effect, that the State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties Hon Anifa Kawooya spared time to join the fight.

Hon Anifa Kawooya led a contingent of experts in Malaria Vector control fumigation from Quality Chemicals Limited and Bayer International, to Kireku, a slum in Bweyogerere, Wakiso district. With the aid of the team, she demonstrated to the public in Kireku, a slum prone to accelerated Malaria spread because its environment set up habors so many mosquitoes, how to use Indoor Residue Spray remedies like Fludora Fusion to combat Malaria spread.

While speaking to the present residents of Kireku, she advised the communities to adopt modern ways of fighting malaria.“Some mosquitoes are resistant to the conventional ways of spraying, so it is important for the public to adopt vector control mechanisms that have a broader spectrum of combating measures and active ingredients. Indoor Residue Sprays like Fludora Fusion are faster, cost effective, and have longer periods of effectiveness. Communities have got to come together and pool resources to the effect of Malaria control in the event that they can’t afford,“ said Hon Anifa Kawooya.

The General Manager of Quality Chemicals, Ajay Mahadik thanked the Minister for making time to spread the word of Malaria control. He then explained to the residents of Kileku that there is need for them to understand how mosquitoes that spread Malaria work if they are to effectively control them.

“The Anopheles Mosquitoes that spread Malaria are mostly effective in the wee hours of the night. You are therefore most likely to encounter the Malaria infection when you’re asleep. This then means that the best way to avoid them is by keeping them out of the house with Fludora Fusion. Once sprayed on the walls, which is exactly where mosquitoes land when they enter a house, they are killed immediately. As Quality Chemicals Limited, we pledge unwavering support to the Malaria fight in Uganda, as we have always done in the past. This product, like many others in the past, is testimony that Quality Chemicals Limited is committed to creating a Malaria Free Uganda,” explained Ajay Mahadik.

Ajay Mahadik added that Fludora® Fusion is the first Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) product for malaria vector control with two unrelated active ingredients that have two different modes of action. Application of Fludora® Fusion WP SB therefore, provides better efficacy against susceptible and resistance mosquitoes.

“Fludora® Fusion WP SB is available in 100g sachet. Which are mixed with 10L (in a sprayer without constant flow valve) or 7,5L (in a sprayer with constant flow valve) of clean water and applied on a 250m2 of wall-surface,” added Mahadik.