Hotels must register their clients – Police

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Deputy Inspector General of Police has called on hotels to start registering all their clients who come in for accommodation countrywide.

Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime said many hotels have abandoned the practice, and only receive money, which is risky as the country still faces terror threats.

“Owners of hotels and guesthouses have put down their guard. They no longer register visitors as the international standards require. This is dangerous,” he noted.

Addressing journalists during a special briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, he stressed that all hotel owners must put in place facilities to identify their visitors.

Tumusiime noted that this can easily help the Police in case of any investigation to trace the suspects.

He also urged the public to install at least two cameras at their premises for security purposes and to ease police work during investigations.