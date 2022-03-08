Skip to content Skip to footer

How far UPDF went with construction of Oulanyah home

27 mins ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

At the end of last month, March, the UPDF engineering brigade took over the construction of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s multi-billion house at his ancestral home in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-county, Omoro county in Omoro district.

This came after the bereaved family requested the Government to complete the house so that the last vigil is hosted there on the eve of the former Speaker’s burial.

Oulanyah will be buried in Lalogi tomorrow, Friday, April 8.

On March 20, President Yoweri Museveni announced the death of the former Speaker on social media.

According to the Omoro district LC5 chairperson, Douglas Peter Okello Okao, President  Museveni pledged to complete the double-storeyed building after the burial.

The mansion Speaker Oulanyah was constructing in Ajuri village, Lalogi Sub-county, Omoro district before the army took over at the end of March. Photo by Joseph Omagor
The UPDF team levelling the ground at Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s home in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-county, Omoro district on April 6. Photo by Joseph Omagor
The children of Jacob Oulanyah and his father in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-country, Omoro district on April 7,2022. Photo by Arnest Tumwesige

 

 

 

