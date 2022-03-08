How far UPDF went with construction of Oulanyah home

By Kampala Sun Writer

At the end of last month, March, the UPDF engineering brigade took over the construction of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s multi-billion house at his ancestral home in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-county, Omoro county in Omoro district.

This came after the bereaved family requested the Government to complete the house so that the last vigil is hosted there on the eve of the former Speaker’s burial.

Oulanyah will be buried in Lalogi tomorrow, Friday, April 8.

On March 20, President Yoweri Museveni announced the death of the former Speaker on social media.

According to the Omoro district LC5 chairperson, Douglas Peter Okello Okao, President Museveni pledged to complete the double-storeyed building after the burial.