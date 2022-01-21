How it went down at the Indian cultural festival 2022

By Paul Waiswa

The Indian community living in Uganda on Saturday held the Women Entrepreneur conclave and cultural festival at Lugogo UMA hall.

Attended to by various distinguished capacities both from the central government and the Indian community, Bollywood singer and actress Nirupamadey hit stage first and performed her popular hit songs that lured majority of the attendees dance on her lyrics. Lots of Indian entertainments made the festival colorful gearing the house have fun, Joy and happiness.

Accordingly, it was the first of it’s kind to have the Indian community converge for a special or specific celebration since the ban on public gatherings was lifted. Another of the guest performers was Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, an Indian actress known for playing as Devi Sita in Ramanand sagar’a TV series, Ramayan and for acting in other Indian TV series

. Ramayan is remembered in Uganda as one of the favorite Indian series after airing out on Bukedde TV back in the days. She is also known for her debut film Sun Merilaila (1983), and three other hindi films. Devi Sita, as popularly identified in Bollywood recognized and appreciated Ugandan love and support for the Bollywood movies.

Indian High Commissioner, Ajay Kumar was the event’s guest of honor and extended his appreciation to the Ugandan government for creating an environment favorable to all races. Prime minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, the chief guest emphasized and preached about togetherness and unity saying that once you see India in Uganda, definitely there’s development. Other prominent personalities present included Health minister Dr. Ruth Acheng, Tycoon Sudhir and wife, Miss environment Judith Allen Heard who was also appreciated with an air ticket to Mumbai and some others from Bollywood.

Hindi Cinema, commonly known as Bollywood is the Indian Hindi language film Industry based in Mumbai, Maharashtra India. And, is one of the world’s largest centres of film production.