Humpty Dumpty: Gravity, plus size queen dancer collapse in a heap on stage

By Paul Waiswa

Local rapper Geresom Wabuyu popularly known as Gravity Omutujju has taken on social media platforms by storm after he and his curvy dancer known as Trisha Woodz fell through the stage during their energetic performances and could be nursing severe wounds by now following the incident.

The pair left the stage in tatters when they landed clumsily through it when it caved in midway through their performance at an event.

According to the video clip shared on Gravity Omutujju’s socials, everything was going on well and the vibes were equally-well, high as the crowd cheered and sang along to his songs. The high geared performances were, however, cut short when the singer started performing his trending song “Tusimbudde”, a song that left attendees up dancing to the tunes.

While performing, Gravity and his booty and curvy dancer Trisha, the stage failed to contain and maintain their weight and finally, the pair landed into the broken stage.