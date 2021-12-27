Skip to content Skip to footer

I am a very proud father- Pastor Mutesasira on Ezekiel & Esther’s music exploits

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsI am a very proud father- Pastor Mutesasira on...
8 hours ago
Share
600Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Teenage singing sensations Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira stunned the judges and got a standing ovation from the crowd when they auditioned at Canada Got Talent season 3.

Back in Uganda, their father, Pastor Steven Mutesasira couldn’t hide his joy.  Hours after their explosive performance of Jordin Sparks’ rendition of “No Air “went viral, he took to social media to heap more praise.

“I am proud of you Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira. I love you always. May the Hand of God continue to be upon you. Continue shining. We give God the Glory,” he wrote.

Now living in Canada, Esther Mutesasira (17) and Ezekiel Mutesasira (13) who won the East Africa Got Talent show in 2019, showed just how much they have matured musically while under the tutelage of their singing mum, Julie Birungi, 43.

Esther, Ezekiel Mutesasira, flanked by their mother pose with a judge at Canada Has Got Talent show (Photo: courtesy)

They were applauded for complementing each other as they performed and even after their performance, many thought a golden buzzer should have been given on Tuesday night.

The judges could not believe their ears either upon listening to what the two budding talents had in them.

The two siblings are children to the now divorced Julie Birungi (a popular Ugandan gospel singer), and Pastor Steven Mutesasira.

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira thanked their mother for her continued support through their music endeavors and promised to take her on a vacation if they win the contest.

An emotional Julie Birungi took to social media to reveal that “The Lord has been Good all the time, ”

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Former Fort Portal MP aspirant dumped by toy boy 
December 27, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Be extremely  vigilant, Bobi Wine tells Ugandans
November 16, 2021
Latest News
MasRob Events joins the entertainment industry
April 14, 2022
Latest News
Canary Mugume gets emotional birthday surprise from wife, Sasha
January 8, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.