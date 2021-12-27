I am a very proud father- Pastor Mutesasira on Ezekiel & Esther’s music exploits

By Alex Balimwikungu

Teenage singing sensations Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira stunned the judges and got a standing ovation from the crowd when they auditioned at Canada Got Talent season 3.

Back in Uganda, their father, Pastor Steven Mutesasira couldn’t hide his joy. Hours after their explosive performance of Jordin Sparks’ rendition of “No Air “went viral, he took to social media to heap more praise.

“I am proud of you Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira. I love you always. May the Hand of God continue to be upon you. Continue shining. We give God the Glory,” he wrote.

Now living in Canada, Esther Mutesasira (17) and Ezekiel Mutesasira (13) who won the East Africa Got Talent show in 2019, showed just how much they have matured musically while under the tutelage of their singing mum, Julie Birungi, 43.

They were applauded for complementing each other as they performed and even after their performance, many thought a golden buzzer should have been given on Tuesday night.

The judges could not believe their ears either upon listening to what the two budding talents had in them.

The two siblings are children to the now divorced Julie Birungi (a popular Ugandan gospel singer), and Pastor Steven Mutesasira.

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira thanked their mother for her continued support through their music endeavors and promised to take her on a vacation if they win the contest.

An emotional Julie Birungi took to social media to reveal that “The Lord has been Good all the time, ”